Local school community mourning death of beloved former teacher: 'He was the best teacher ever'

A local school community is in mourning over the tragic loss of a former teacher and faculty member who fatally hit by two cars while cycling earlier this week.

Kevin St. Clair, 65, was riding his bike along Wises Mill Road in Roxborough Monday night when a driver hit him while turning right onto Henry Avenue, police said.

The impact threw St. Clair off his bike and into the northbound lanes where he was hit by an oncoming car. Both vehicles, according to police, remained at the scene.

St. Clair was an avid cyclist and partly retired educator after working at J.R. Masterman School for over 20 years as a teacher, dean, and cross country coach.

"He was the best teacher ever," said 5th grader Lili Rose.

Despite being retired for several years, St. Clair remained connected to Masterman, returning as a 5th grade substitute at the beginning of the year when the students didn't have a teacher.

In an email sent Tuesday to the Masterman school community, Principal Dr. Jeannine Payne called St. Clair "a dedicated teacher and carrying colleague. The school has made counseling and mental health support available for students in need.

"He was really nice and funny because he would make all these jokes, and it was great," 5th grader Aislyn Kim said.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support St. Clair's wife and family.