Person shot during domestic dispute inside Abington home: police

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating a shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Pershing Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of a shooting that happened inside a home.

Investigators believe a victim was shot during a domestic dispute at the home.

The alleged shooter has been taken into custody, according to authorities, and there is no danger to the community.

No charges were reported immediately following the shooting.