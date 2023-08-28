Local school district enforces contract with strike limit for students to ride bus

The Pottstown School District and the bus company that serves its students created a contract to cut-down on unruly behavior while traveling to and from school.

Following complaints by parents about students behavior on the bus, CMD private bus company refused to drive some routes.

District leaders and the bus company came together to create a contract that all parents and students must sign in order to ride the bus. The consequences, according to John Armato of the Pottstown School District, start with a warning and can escalate to loss of bus privileges for the entire year.

"It starts with a very basic verbal warning given by the bus driver, and then can escalate up to what would be loss of privilege for a specific period of time or loss privilege for the entire year," Armato said.

The contract only impacts about 100 middle and high school students. Parents who spoke to FOX 29 seemed to laud the move by the district.

"It’s a thankless job," Tom Purcell said. "It makes a whole lot of sense both for the kids for the parents and the drivers."