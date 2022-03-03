Local Ukrainian communities organizing relief efforts for war-torn homeland

Several Ukrainian communities around Philadelphia have organized relief efforts to help their homeland that continues to valiantly defend itself against an invasion from Russia.

The Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center is collecting thousands of boxes of supplies, community leaders are coming together to help, and businesses are holding fundraisers.

Craft Hall in Old City held a fundraiser Thursday where every dollar donated was doubled for Voices of Children.

Adam Hornik, Craft Hall Owner, partnered with Ukrainian-born DJ Irene Whoo for the event.

"This organization provides them both psychological and financial and logistical support to help them deal with this tragedy that they are going through," Hornik said.

Whoo accompanied the fundraising effort by playing traditional Ukrainian music that she fell in love with as a youth.

"We grew up listening to traditional dance, fun, Ukrainian music," Whoo said. "Lots of instruments lots of horns, violins. It’s drinking music, my people they are rambunctious and fun and happy."

Her family fled Ukraine in the early 90’s during the Russian Occupation. The daily rhythms of life that play in her head have been overshadowed by the sounds of war that are breaking her heart.

"I really just wanted to put something together for everyone to not even talk about anything but positive things," Whoo said. "Hugging each other, be happy, dance."

Volunteers at the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in Jenkintown worked tirelessly to process, package, and ship thousands of boxes of donations to support families in Ukraine. Organizers say they need medical supplies most of all.

"They will go to Ukraine to the danger zones that need the help and need the support from us," Anastasiya Bloshchynska said. "It’s going to go on for another whole week. Another that can reach out to anyone in the American community we are very grateful for your help. We need all the help that we can get."

