Locals scale back New Year's Eve plans amid COVID surge

For the second year in a row, health officials are asking Americans to lay low this New Years' Eve as the number of new COVID cases continues to rise.



Wednesday night Rittenhouse Square restaurants were busy preparing for what should have been one of the busiest nights of the year. Instead, some would-be revelers are making other plans.



"We planned to go out, but we’re staying home," said a Center City resident.



With COVID threatening to crash the party, restaurants are pivoting once again. FOX 29 has heard from dozens Philadelphia area restaurants who tell us they are scaling back, canceling reservations, or requiring vaccination cards. Other eateries are going back to take out and delivery only or closing altogether for the holiday.



"I think everyone is taking a different route. You are seeing some businesses close down for a few days. You are seeing some focus different elements some people are still dealing with staff shortages. So I think it's mixed bag, but I think we are entering this holiday with more knowledge than they did last year." said Kory Aversa of Aversa Public Relations and Events.

One tradition that is coming back this year is the annual Mummer’s Parade which was canceled this year. The City says it felt comfortable allowing the New Year’s Day parade since it’s outdoors and masks are required along the parade route.



"When we look at things like the Mummer's parade it’s going to be primary outdoors. Most of the people who are going to go see it are outdoors. So if they are outdoors and wearing masks that’s a pretty safe situation" said James Garrow, director of communications with the Philadelphia Department of Health.



Some say mandates or restrictions they’re ready to ring in 2022.



"I had COVID last Christmas. And I’m vaccinated, so I’m ready to continue living"



Another tradition that’s not changing. The annual fireworks display at Penn's Landing. This year there will be three displays along the Delaware River. New Year's Eve at 6pm and midnight and New Year's Day at 6 p.m.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter