Lockdown lifted at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst after reports of active shooter: officials
article
PHILADELPHIA - Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst was temporarily locked down on Thursday afternoon after officials warned of an active shooter.
The lockdown was first reported by officials at the base just after 3 p.m. and urged all personnel outside and inside to lockdown until further notice.
Officials later lifted the lockdown and confirmed that all members at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst are safe.
No information has been provided about what prompted the brief lockdown.
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is located in Lakehurst, New Jersey, about 40 miles from Philadelphia and 20 miles from Trenton.