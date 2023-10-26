Expand / Collapse search

Lockdown lifted at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst after reports of active shooter: officials

Published 
Updated 3:47PM
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst was temporarily locked down on Thursday afternoon after officials warned of an active shooter. 

The lockdown was first reported by officials at the base just after 3 p.m. and urged all personnel outside and inside to lockdown until further notice. 

Officials later lifted the lockdown and confirmed that all members at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst are safe. 

No information has been provided about what prompted the brief lockdown. 

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is located in Lakehurst, New Jersey, about 40 miles from Philadelphia and 20 miles from Trenton.