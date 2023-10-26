Lockdown lifted at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst after reports of active shooter: officials

article

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst was temporarily locked down on Thursday afternoon after officials warned of an active shooter.

The lockdown was first reported by officials at the base just after 3 p.m. and urged all personnel outside and inside to lockdown until further notice.

Officials later lifted the lockdown and confirmed that all members at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst are safe.

No information has been provided about what prompted the brief lockdown.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is located in Lakehurst, New Jersey, about 40 miles from Philadelphia and 20 miles from Trenton.