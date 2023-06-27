Look up! 15 large US military aircraft to fly over parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey Tuesday

article

It's not a bird, and it's not just a plane! It's actually over a dozen large and loud military aircraft from the U.S. Air Force.

So, if you hear a loud rumble over your house Tuesday afternoon, don't be alarmed - go outside and look at the show above.

The United States Air Force is hosting global flyover events to honor 100 years of aerial refueling.

Tuesday's flyover will be visible from parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and will feature one KC-135, eight KC-46s and six C-17s.

Officials say two formations will fly the route about 20 minutes apart from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Here are the approximate times for each location:

1:03 p.m. Asbury Park, NJ

1:10 p.m. Barnegat Light, NJ

1:17 p.m. Atlantic City NJ

1:25 p.m. Cape May, NJ

1:42 p.m. Philadelphia Airport

"With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States."