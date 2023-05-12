Lori Vallow murder trial: 'Doomsday mom' found guilty of killing her 2 kids

Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom," has been found guilty of killing her two children and conspiring to kill her husband's previous wife.

Vallow was found guilty on all six counts:

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Tylee Ryan

First degree murder of Tylee Ryan

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of JJ Vallow

First degree murder of JJ Vallow

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell

Grand theft

Prosecutors say Vallow, her husband Chad Daybell, and her late brother Alex Cox, hatched a plan to kill Vallow’s two kids, 7-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Investigators say Vallow and Daybell used their religious beliefs to justify these three killings. They allegedly claimed JJ and Tylee became zombies and that a dark spirit possessed Tammy who died suddenly in October 2019.

Authorities discovered JJ and Tylee’s bodies in June 2020, located in Daybell’s backyard. A judge decided the couple would have separate trials.

Although cameras were banned in the courtroom during the trial, Judge Steven Boyce ruled that the verdict would be livestreamed on the court's YouTube channel.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.