Lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million sold at South Jersey shop
article
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - It may not be a million-dollar jackpot, but it's really close!
A winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Red Bank Avenue in West Deptford for Tuesday's drawing.
The jackpot was worth $901,672!
Winning numbers: 15, 22, 32, 36 and 38. The XTRA number was 3.
One Stop Shoppe will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The win comes as a losing streak continues for the Powerball, which has reached a $1.73 billion jackpot as of Wednesday.