Lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million sold at South Jersey shop

It may not be a million-dollar jackpot, but it's really close!

A winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Red Bank Avenue in West Deptford for Tuesday's drawing.

The jackpot was worth $901,672!

Winning numbers: 15, 22, 32, 36 and 38. The XTRA number was 3.

One Stop Shoppe will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The win comes as a losing streak continues for the Powerball, which has reached a $1.73 billion jackpot as of Wednesday.