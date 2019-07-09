Loud fart gives away suspect's hiding spot, leads to arrest

article

When tracking down a suspect, law enforcement might use a K-9 to track down a scent.

This was not necessary for a recent arrest in Missouri.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, Liberty police were searching for a person who a felony warrant for arrest. The person was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect hid to avoid police, but apparently let out a fart so loudly, it gave up their hiding spot.

"We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!" read a Facebook comment from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 9 reported this story from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.