Louisiana community comes together to feed truck drivers stranded in the cold

A group of residents in a small town in Louisiana came together to feed a group of semi-truck drivers stranded in the ongoing winter conditions impacting the state.

Parts of Interstate 20 near Shreveport, Louisiana were closed along with other major roads due to dangerous weather conditions, according to local media reports.

Video posted to TikTok by Brandy Mercer showed her neighbors delivering hot food to the drivers.

"These people have been stuck here for days..." read a caption in the video.

The captions continue to explain that the drivers have been left with no food and no gas.

The footage shows people hauling a giant cooking pot filled with hot soup.

She told Storyful she and a few of her neighbors were hanging out during the snowstorm when a few of the men in the group decided to go to their local convenience store to buy beer. That’s when they spotted the stranded drivers.

"They saw what was happening and we took action," Mercer said. "I posted the video and the community came together and started feeding everyone in the area. It was beautiful to watch."

Storyful contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

