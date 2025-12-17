PPD's annual Christmas Express: Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch deliver gifts to Philly families

The Brief Philadelphia police officers from the 24th District spread holiday cheer with their annual Christmas Express tradition. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and even the Grinch joined the festivities, delivering gifts to families in need. The event covered neighborhoods from Port Richmond to Kensington and Crescentville.



The Philadelphia Police Department's 24th District brought smiles and joy to the community with their annual Christmas Express event.

What we know:

Santa and Mrs. Claus traded their sleigh for a Philadelphia fire truck, joining officers to deliver gifts and holiday cheer.

The event is a beloved tradition where officers prepare bags of presents and shiny new bikes for children on the nice list.

"They told me how good you’ve been and they want make sure you guys have gifts early this year," said Santa Claus to the children.

Holiday cheer spread across neighborhoods, with the Grinch adding a playful twist. "The Grinch trying to steal my presents," said Eric Alomar, one of the gift recipients. Despite the Grinch's antics, Santa and the officers ensured Christmas was protected. "You want us to handcuff the Grinch away," they joked.

The event's impact was felt deeply by families.

"I think all kids deserve something special and this touched their heart, it touched my heart very special and I appreciate everything," said Robert Belz, father of two gift recipients.

The Christmas Express is an annual event where officers select families in need to receive gifts.

Captain Christopher Bullick shared, "Our community groups, our civic groups, they give us information on families who, you know, just might need a little more help this year."

This event highlights the importance of community support and spreading joy during the holiday season.

"When people show up for each other and just show each other support and care I mean, that’s what it’s all about you know it’s the love," said Marlon Castillo, uncle of a gift recipient.