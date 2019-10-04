Lower Providence Township police investigate string of smash-and-grabs

Lower Providence Township police are investigating a string of smash-and-grabs at a recreation field.

"It's just so brazen that they would just smash a window right here with so many people," said Bobbi-Jo Evans.

Police say it did happen in the parking lot of the Audubon Recreation Field in Lower Providence Township while parents were watching their kids practice and play on the fields.

"Very shocking because with the amount of fields here and people constantly being here on weekends for games all day long," said Bobbi-Jo.

She was at the fields near Audubon and Pawlings Road watching her 11-year-old daughter Morgan during batting practice. She admits, like the victims, she sometimes leaves stuff behind in her car for convenience and without thinking twice about it.

"You're not trying to drag everything you have with you from the parking lot all the way to the last field," she said.

Police say on Sept. 22 they responded to a report of an incident around 6:15 p.m. at the fields. A woman told them her window had been smashed and a purse stolen with cash and credit cards inside. While police were there they took reports from three more people who say the same thing happened. In those incidents, purses, cash, a laptop, a cellphone and other items were stolen.

Advertisement

Steve Pettine is the head coach for the 12U softball traveling team Invasion Fast Pitch.

"Unfortunately, somebody broke into one of the cars and one of the parents let us know. We relay it out to the entire organization but it's just unfortunate in this day and age that stuff like this happens," he said.

Hearing about it today Bobbi-Jo says going forward she'll do things differently.

"I honestly just get out of the car and leave everything just sitting but putting it in the trunk is probably a good idea now," she said.