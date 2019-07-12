Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces

Someone buy this baby a lottery ticket at the 7-Eleven.

A baby girl was born Thursday, July 11 at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. But what's unique about little J’Aime Brown is that she came into the world at 7:11 p.m., the hospital said.

Furthermore, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

She was born to parents Rachel Landford and Johntez Brown, both from St. Louis, the hospital said.

Both J’Aime and her mother were said to be doing well.

Parents Rachel Landford and Johntez Brown are seen in a photo holding their newborn daughter J'Aime Brown, pictured on the right. (Photo credit: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis)

Congratulations to the lucky family!

This story was reported from Los Angeles.