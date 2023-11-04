Lucky slots player at Excalibur Las Vegas takes home $12.1 million fortune

One mystery slots player met "Lady Luck" when they left Excalibur in Las Vegas over $12 million richer, International Game Techonlogy (IGT) reported on Friday.

"IT HAPPENED AGAIN! For the fourth time this year in Nevada, we’re crowning another Megabucks™ millionaire!" IGT Jackpots posted on their X account.

The entire jackpot prize was estimated to be worth about $12,185,766.40 to be exact. It was won playing the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at the Excalibur hotel-casino.

IGT reports the jackpot was hit on Oct. 18 making it the fourth time a Megabucks jackpot was hit in Nevada this year.

A visitor from California won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria hotel-casino back in August.