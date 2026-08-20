Missing endangered 15-year-old from Bucks County found safely in Delaware

The Brief A 15-year-old girl went missing from her home in Levittown at approximately 3:18 a.m. on Thursday. She was found safely in the Dover, Delaware area at 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. A criminal investigation is underway.



Authorities have located a 15-year-old girl, who went missing early Thursday morning.

What we know:

A 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home on Vivid Leaf Lane in Levittown in Falls Township at approximately 3:18 a.m.

At 4:00 p.m. Thursday, the teen was located in the Dover, Delaware area.

While she is safe at this time, police say this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Dig deeper:

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said that law enforcement and the teen's family were greatly concerned for her well-being. Police believed she may have met up with someone and could be in danger.

What's next:

Police will continue to investigate this as a criminal case.