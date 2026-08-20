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Missing endangered 15-year-old from Bucks County found safely in Delaware

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
Updated August 20, 2026 4:53 PM EDT Published August 20, 2026 1:18 PM EDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old girl went missing from her home in Levittown at approximately 3:18 a.m. on Thursday.
    • She was found safely in the Dover, Delaware area at 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. 
    • A criminal investigation is underway.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities have located a 15-year-old girl, who went missing early Thursday morning.

What we know:

A 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home on Vivid Leaf Lane in Levittown in Falls Township at approximately 3:18 a.m. 

At 4:00 p.m. Thursday, the teen was located in the Dover, Delaware area. 

While she is safe at this time, police say this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Dig deeper:

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said that law enforcement and the teen's family were greatly concerned for her well-being. Police believed she may have met up with someone and could be in danger.

What's next:

Police will continue to investigate this as a criminal case.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Falls Township Police Department.

PennsylvaniaNewsCrime & Public Safety