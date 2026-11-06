Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park: Dates, hours, and what to know

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The Brief The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market opens for its 12th season on Friday, Nov. 13 at Dilworth Park outside City Hall. More than 40 regional artisans will sell handmade goods, jewelry, artwork, and specialty foodie treats through Jan. 1. Admission is free, with extended weekend shopping hours until 9 p.m.



Center City’s holiday transformation continues next week as the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park.

Big picture view:

The open-air market opens on Friday, Nov. 13, and will run through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027, outside City Hall at 1 S. 15th Street. Now in its 12th consecutive season, the market features signature white wooden booths topped with illuminated Moravian stars.

More than 40 artisans, crafters, and small business owners from across the Greater Philadelphia and tri-state area will sell curated holiday gifts, including hand-blown glass ornaments, Philly-themed artwork and apparel, artisan hot sauces, body care products, and cannolis.

Admission is free, with shopping, food, and drinks operating on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Standard operating hours are:

Sunday through Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Special holiday hours include:

Thanksgiving Day: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Day: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The market operates alongside several other seasonal attractions at Dilworth Park, including the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, and the Wintergarden. Across City Hall, sister market Christmas Village in Philadelphia opens at LOVE Park on Nov. 21. Together, the two markets host more than 170 vendors and draw nearly one million visitors to Center City each year.

What's next:

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market officially opens Friday, Nov. 13 at noon. Organizers encourage shoppers looking for a more relaxed visit to stop by on weekday afternoons to avoid weekend crowds.

Featured vendors

Ana Thorne Gifts and Souvenirs: Philly-themed illustrated clothing, magnets, pillows, and accessories

Antolini Glass Co.: Hand-blown glass Christmas ornaments and holiday decoration

Bella U: Designer clothing and Philly apparel

Cannoli Cafe: Authentic cannolis

Christine Shirley: Quirky clothing and gifts

Cirese C. Skin Therapy: Handmade body care products and accessories

Eric Ajama: Artisan canvas paintings

Fairy Greens: Lavender products and sprays

For the City: Philadelphia-inspired apparel and accessories

GeoMetricGem + Hey There Philly: Jewelry, trinket dishes, ornaments, bags, and pouches

Goodboy Biscuits & Bones: Dog treats and toys

Goodlands Food Co.: Hot sauces and gift sets

Hot Beverages & Brewery Techne: Seasonal warm drinks and craft beverages

JD’S House Of Bacon: Bacon on a stick, bacon-centric treats, and hot sauces

Kit Kat Kanvas: Grocery store-themed art and gifts

Laevera Ceramic Flowers: Ceramic flowers, vases, and gift sets

Lily Lough Jewelry: Design jewelry and accessories

Maker Missya: Home decor, planters, and pins

Makinit Designs by Vicki: Handmade jewelry and accessories

Moss and Canvas: Pressed-flower botanical art

Occasionette: Ornaments, towels, pillows, mugs, blankets, and decor

Phannies: Handcrafted colorful beaded bags and accessories

Philly Love: Philly sports-themed apparel and accessories

Rebel Rose's: Apparel, jewelry, stickers, greeting cards, and ornaments

Retro Cool Stuff: Framed original art prints

Sam's Rubs and Spices: Specialty rubs and seasonings

Sidewalk Press: Greeting cards, art prints, stationery, and accessories

Skinmushh: Candles and skincare products

Skyseed Energy: Gemstone jewelry, gel candles, and crystals

State of Being: Affirmation candles and room sprays

Stoked Pineapple: Upcycled thrifted goods, screen-printed flannels, and stickers

StraussPhoto: Fine art photography

Superview Handmade Embroidery Arts: Handmade embroidery artwork

The Philly Tarot Deck: Philly-themed tarot decks and prints

WGK Glass: Hand-blown glass products and live demonstrations

WOOPS! Macarons and Gifts: French macarons