Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park: Dates, hours, and what to know
PHILADELPHIA - Center City’s holiday transformation continues next week as the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park.
Big picture view:
The open-air market opens on Friday, Nov. 13, and will run through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027, outside City Hall at 1 S. 15th Street. Now in its 12th consecutive season, the market features signature white wooden booths topped with illuminated Moravian stars.
More than 40 artisans, crafters, and small business owners from across the Greater Philadelphia and tri-state area will sell curated holiday gifts, including hand-blown glass ornaments, Philly-themed artwork and apparel, artisan hot sauces, body care products, and cannolis.
Admission is free, with shopping, food, and drinks operating on a pay-as-you-go basis.
Standard operating hours are:
- Sunday through Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Special holiday hours include:
- Thanksgiving Day: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Christmas Eve: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- New Year’s Day: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The market operates alongside several other seasonal attractions at Dilworth Park, including the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, and the Wintergarden. Across City Hall, sister market Christmas Village in Philadelphia opens at LOVE Park on Nov. 21. Together, the two markets host more than 170 vendors and draw nearly one million visitors to Center City each year.
What's next:
The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market officially opens Friday, Nov. 13 at noon. Organizers encourage shoppers looking for a more relaxed visit to stop by on weekday afternoons to avoid weekend crowds.
Featured vendors
- Ana Thorne Gifts and Souvenirs: Philly-themed illustrated clothing, magnets, pillows, and accessories
- Antolini Glass Co.: Hand-blown glass Christmas ornaments and holiday decoration
- Bella U: Designer clothing and Philly apparel
- Cannoli Cafe: Authentic cannolis
- Christine Shirley: Quirky clothing and gifts
- Cirese C. Skin Therapy: Handmade body care products and accessories
- Eric Ajama: Artisan canvas paintings
- Fairy Greens: Lavender products and sprays
- For the City: Philadelphia-inspired apparel and accessories
- GeoMetricGem + Hey There Philly: Jewelry, trinket dishes, ornaments, bags, and pouches
- Goodboy Biscuits & Bones: Dog treats and toys
- Goodlands Food Co.: Hot sauces and gift sets
- Hot Beverages & Brewery Techne: Seasonal warm drinks and craft beverages
- JD’S House Of Bacon: Bacon on a stick, bacon-centric treats, and hot sauces
- Kit Kat Kanvas: Grocery store-themed art and gifts
- Laevera Ceramic Flowers: Ceramic flowers, vases, and gift sets
- Lily Lough Jewelry: Design jewelry and accessories
- Maker Missya: Home decor, planters, and pins
- Makinit Designs by Vicki: Handmade jewelry and accessories
- Moss and Canvas: Pressed-flower botanical art
- Occasionette: Ornaments, towels, pillows, mugs, blankets, and decor
- Phannies: Handcrafted colorful beaded bags and accessories
- Philly Love: Philly sports-themed apparel and accessories
- Rebel Rose's: Apparel, jewelry, stickers, greeting cards, and ornaments
- Retro Cool Stuff: Framed original art prints
- Sam's Rubs and Spices: Specialty rubs and seasonings
- Sidewalk Press: Greeting cards, art prints, stationery, and accessories
- Skinmushh: Candles and skincare products
- Skyseed Energy: Gemstone jewelry, gel candles, and crystals
- State of Being: Affirmation candles and room sprays
- Stoked Pineapple: Upcycled thrifted goods, screen-printed flannels, and stickers
- StraussPhoto: Fine art photography
- Superview Handmade Embroidery Arts: Handmade embroidery artwork
- The Philly Tarot Deck: Philly-themed tarot decks and prints
- WGK Glass: Hand-blown glass products and live demonstrations
- WOOPS! Macarons and Gifts: French macarons
The Source: This article was written using event details, vendor rosters, and scheduling information provided by Aversa PR and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market.