Philly weapons and drug bust: 6 arrested; 11 firearms and $70,000 worth of narcotics seized

The Brief Philadelphia police have conducted a major weapons and drug bust in the northern section of the city. This operation led to six arrests and the confiscation of approximately $70,000 worth of narcotics and 11 firearms.



Philadelphia police have made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to curb crime in the city, seizing high-powered guns and narcotics in a major bust in the northern section of Philadelphia.

What we know:

The Philadelphia police, in collaboration with the Attorney General's Task Force, seized 11 guns in a single drug sweep.

Police say the weapons, ranging from homemade ghost guns to professionally made AR-15s, are believed to have been used in various crimes and shootings across the city.

The firearms investigation unit is set to examine the ballistics to determine their connection to other incidents.

By the numbers:

Philadelphia police statistics reveal a significant decrease in homicides, down nearly 18 percent from this time last year and a staggering 144 percent compared to three years ago.

This reduction is partly attributed to efforts to dismantle the Kensington open-air drug market, a notorious hub of crime.

So far this year, police have arrested 958 dealers, recovered 342 guns, and seized $147 million in narcotics, including fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth.

A police spokesperson highlighted the challenges posed by modified semi-automatic weapons, stating, "You're seeing the switches all the time on the semi-autos. The Glocks, or as they call them on the streets, the gleezies. Especially with switches, you can't even control the weapons; you're just firing all over the place."

What's next:

The police vow to clean up Kensington and target mid-level drug dealers as a key factor in reducing street-level violence.

Philadelphia police continue their efforts to dismantle drug operations and reduce crime in the city.