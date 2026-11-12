Malayshia Alford: Philadelphia officials launch independent probe into 10-year-old foster child's death

The Brief Philadelphia officials and District Attorney Larry Krasner announced an independent investigation into the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford on Thursday, November 12. Malayshia’s foster mother is charged with her murder, prompting city council to introduce resolutions for hearings on foster care oversight. It is not yet known what will result from the independent investigation or the proposed body camera resolution for social workers.



Philadelphia officials and District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Thursday an independent investigation into the care and death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, whose foster mother, Carprice Williams, is charged with her murder, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

City council members introduced three resolutions during an emotional press conference, vowing to examine the agencies and systems involved in Malayshia’s foster care.

What we know:

Officials launch independent investigation and introduce new measures

Councilmembers said the hearings will examine the city’s Community Umbrella Agency system, district hiring and screening practices, and oversight within the Department of Human Services regarding case management and foster-care placement.

Malayshia Alford was reported missing and later found dead. Her foster mother, Carprice Williams, is charged with Malayshia's murder, city officials said. District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office is conducting a thorough and independent investigation that will look at "everyone and every agency, system, and institution responsible for Malayshia’s care and tragic death."

City council introduced resolutions Thursday to hold hearings examining how agencies and city systems oversaw Malayshia’s care and whether reform is needed. Councilmember Curtis Jones said, "We’re investigating to change a system that is broken." Councilmember Cindy Bass said, "These hearings have to lead to real change, some heads gotta’ roll, people gotta’ go."

Timeline:

City officials announced the investigation and council introduced related resolutions Thursday, November 12. Krasner said he could not comment on whether there will be a grand jury investigation at this time but described the initiative as a "thorough, wide net" to review all responsible parties.

Officials said the School District of Philadelphia offered grief counseling to students and parents after the news broke.

Local perspective:

As the community processes the loss of Malayshia Alford, families and schools are navigating conversations and emotional support.

Dr. Judith Outten, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, addressed how children process grief after Malayshia’s death. "I think it's important for people to remember, especially since Malayshia was 10 years old that even little kids have grief," said Outten.

She advised parents to check in with children directly about their feelings. "Many times you might have to ask the kid, seek that out in them, how are you feeling, how are you doing, I know this is a sad situation," said Outten.

Outten also cautioned against using phrases such as "went to sleep" when discussing death, explaining, "That can scare little kids in terms of now they might wonder well if I go to sleep will I wake up."

She also said, "Children will play regardless, so a lot of times people say well they're over there playing, they look fine."

Why you should care:

City leaders said the investigation and hearings are designed not only to address accountability in Malayshia Alford’s case but to drive reforms in Philadelphia’s foster care and child-welfare oversight systems. Councilmember Cindy Bass called for significant changes to prevent similar tragedies.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what findings will emerge from the independent investigation or what feedback city council will receive on the resolution to have social workers wear body cameras.