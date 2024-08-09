MAMMA MIA! tour ‘injected with joy’ as it hits Philadelphia’s Academy of Music

article

From the diverse cast to the nostalgia of those classic ABBA hits, Broadway’s Mamma Mia! tour heads to Philadelphia’s Academy of Music August 6 -11.

According to Grant Reynolds, who plays the character Sky, the show is "injected with joy."

How does the Broadway tour compare to the movies?

"I would say that the energy, the fun, the good energy, the larger than life kind of vibe that the movie has, translates within the show," said Reynolds. "You're getting all the hits and classics that you do with the movie…the one thing that we bring that's a little different with the touring production is like this intimacy, with the characters…you are just going through what they're going through with them in real time."

L’Oréal Roaché (Lisa), Alisa Melendez (Sophie Sheridan), and Haley Wright (Ali) Photo by Joan Marcus | MAMMA MIA!

When it comes to the cast list, the aspect of diversity was not missed! Though in the films, Sky is played by British actor Dominic Cooper, as an African American man, Grant Reynolds says he could not have been more proud than to bring the character to life and show how truly important representation is.

"I just love that kids can come to the show and they can feel accepted and they can feel welcomed because there were so many times when I was a kid and I would go see the show, and I would love the production, but, sometimes I would second guess if that could be me, because I maybe didn't necessarily see myself. So I take that as, you know, my biggest honor," said Reynolds. "I'm so happy to be able to be in this show and represent for all the young kids of color, especially like my young Black boys…I'm very happy that we have the representation that we do."

Grant Reynolds is not new to working on films with diverse casts and grand messages.

He once acted in Tony Award winner Billy Porter’s directorial debut ‘Anything’s Possible’, which follows a confident teen transgender girl, as she navigates her senior year in high school.

"Billy is absolutely amazing," said Reynolds. "I cannot speak highly enough about him. He was so generous with his time and his knowledge…another beautiful project that I was lucky to be a part of that was really centralized in representation. You know, we were telling a trans love story with a beautiful, colorful cast, you know, of all different gender spectrums. I thought that that was so special for me to be able to participate in, but also vastly different than working on this Broadway tour. I think it was beautiful."

Grant Reynolds (Sky) and Alisa Melendez (Sophie Sheridan) Photo by Joan Marcus | MAMMA MIA!

What should Philadelphians expect to experience during the show?

According to Grant, crying, laughing and even dancing are all acceptable forms of reactions when immersing yourself in the smash hit musical.

"The biggest thing I could ask for is just for people to have fun and for people to be happy, let loose, sing along, you know, get up and dance. We are absolutely one of those shows. Follow your theater etiquette rules, but have fun. Bring your friends, bring your mom, bring your daughter. Like it's truly one of those shows. It's a family show. It's for everyone," said Reynolds. "I hope everyone is leaving with joy in their hearts."

How can I grab tickets?

Don’t miss Broadway’s MAMMA MIA! Tour in Philadelphia August 6 -11 at the Academy of Music.