Man, 19 dies at hospital after shots fired call in New Castle County: police

The Brief A teenager is dead after police say they received a call for shots fired in the Kimberton neighborhood Sunday afternoon. This is an active investigation.



New Castle County police say they are investigating a homicide in the Kimberton community.

What we know:

Police say just after 3:00 p.m., Sunday, they got a call for shots fired on Clarion Court.

Shortly after officers responded, police say they got another call, that a 19-year-old gunshot victim had shown up at Christiana Hospital.

Police say he was pronounced dead.

Police could not say exactly where the shooting unfolded, but that officers located shell casings off Durham Court.

At one point, an officer could be seen appearing to take evidence from the area.

A few hours after the shooting, officers could be seen heading towards Jamison Street in tactical gear with long guns. Not too long after, they pulled back.

Despite the investigation continuing for hours into the night, the neighborhood was still quiet.

What they're saying:

"My heart dropped because I knew something bad happened up there," said Derdre Tolston, who has lived in the neighborhood for 11 years. "I’m so sorry, and this is a good area from here up to the front, there’s a lot of kids around here too."

Joseph Carmona, home with six kids, including a four-week-old, says his wife heard the gunshots.

"It’s very uneasy because we’ve never had issues like this, there’s a lot of small homes and older couples that live here and it’s been very peaceful," he said. "So, we thought it was fireworks when we heard it, we didn’t know it was gunshots."

"There was a report of a person of interest possibly in the area, right now the house that was looked into has been cleared," said Master Cpl. Richard Chambers with the New Castle County Police Department. "If anybody can check their home security systems, if they have one, that would be great, if they see anything suspicious in the 3:00 to 3:30 timeframe."

Tolston hopes the neighborhood stays calm.

"I hope that they will find whoever did this, and not put a mark on our neighborhood because we have a beautiful, great neighborhood and we don’t want this to be happening."

What you can do:

If you have any information or video, police ask that you contact the New Castle County Police non-emergency line at (302) 573-2800. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit Delaware Crime Stoppers website.