Man, 21, dead after two-vehicle accident in Oxford Circle

One man is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oxford Circle.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Castor Avenue, just before 8:45 Sunday night, for a motor vehicle accident.

Two-vehicle accident kills one man in Oxford Circle.

According to authorities, one vehicle traveling south on Castor Avenue was struck by another vehicle heading north on Castor and making a left hand turn.

One passenger in the southbound vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both vehicles remained at the scene. No word on the identity of the victim.