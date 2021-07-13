Man, 22, shot in Hunting Park, suffers critical injuries

article

A shooting in Hunting Park has left a 22-year-old man in critical condition, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 4300 block of North Darien Street Tuesday night, just after 9.

The victim was shot in the head and an arm, authorities said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and listed in critical condition.

Police say they are seeking a motive into the shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

