Man, 23, killed in North Philadelphia shooting identified as son of Philadelphia officer

article

The son of a Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed during a suspected robbery in North Philadelphia, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 a.m. in the area of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police responded to the scene and found the 23-year-old male victim suffering from nine gunshots wounds, including eight to the back. He was transported to the Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Monday morning that the victim was the son of a Philadelphia police officer and was home from school.

They believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery and are continuing to investigate.

Authorities did not say where the victim went to school.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday night, Philadelphia police have reported 37 homicides in the city so far in 2022. This incident would mark the 38th homicide this year.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter