Man, 24, shot and killed inside car in Mayfair

A man has died after he was shot in the head in Mayfair Sunday night.

Police responded to Robbins and Erdrick streets about 8:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers discovered 24-year-old Shaquan Ziegler suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside a white Nissan.

Ziegler was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in extremely critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

This is an ongoing investigation. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

