Man, 24, shot by family member inside Eastwick apartment, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting involving family members.

Authorities say the shooting occurred in an apartment on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in the Eastwick section of the city just before 11 p.m.

According to police, responding officers and medics arrived on scene and found a 24-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen.

Officials say he was conscious and talking before being transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the man told police he was shot in the living room by a 19-year-old family member.

Investigators say blood and a bullet on the living room floor.

Small says the 19-year-old is not in custody, but they know his identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.