Police: Nearly 30 shots fired in West Philadelphia double shooting that left man, child injured

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a violent double shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the shooting erupted in the area of S 52nd and Ludlow Streets just before 11:30 p.m.

According to officials, officers responded to 911 calls for a shooting and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police took him to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers also found an 11-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police say one of her family members took her to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with the help of an escort from officers.

According to authorities, the child was in the area of S 52nd and Chestnut with her mother and other family members when she was shot.

She was later placed in stable condition, officials say.

Investigators say they believe she was struck by stray gunfire.

Small says 28 spent shell casings were discovered in the area.

A nearby Dodge Charger was also struck by gunfire, according to investigators.

A 16-year-old who was inside the vehicle at the time was not injured, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.