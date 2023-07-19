Woman who lost leg after being hit by drunk driver courageously facing long road to recovery: 'I can't be sad'

A local mother is on a long and inspiring road to recovery after she was struck by a drunk driver while unloading groceries from her car last month.

Andrea Jackson, 47, said she "didn't see it coming" when a police say a drunk driver slammed into her on the 7000 block of North Broad Street on June 14.

"I honestly had no idea what happened, I didn't see it coming, I think I was in shock," Jackson told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney.

Andrea, a mother of three, was rushed by ambulance to Einstein Medical Center with two mangled legs. Dr. Mark Kaplan said her injuries were among the worst he's seen.

Surgeons worked for hours to reconstruct and save Andrea's right leg, but her left leg needed to be amputated.

"Do we have to do an amputation or do we try to salvage those limbs, and it was a difficult decision because it's life verses limb," Dr. Kaplan said.

The driver who is accused of hitting Andrea and forever altering her life was arrested and faces several charges including DUI.

Andrea now faces months of rehabilitation, but those who have watched her recover say she has found the courage to remain upbeat and positive.

"I can't be sad because I have so much more work to do, I still have a family," Andrea said. "All the things before I still have, so if I just crumble and give into the loss of this, then there are so many other people who are impacted and affected by that."

Andrea's bravery in the face of a life-changing and traumatic injury has inspired those who around her.

"She is absolutely one of the most remarkable people I've ever met and that's probably what got her through this," Dr. Kaplan said.

Andrea is now using a wheelchair, but she will be fitted for a prosthetic leg and her home will have to be made handicap accessible.

A friend started a GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden of the life altering changes.

"It does make me feel good there are so many people that are selfless and will give to someone they don't even know," Andrea said.