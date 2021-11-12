Man, 25, fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia.
It happened at 29th and Cambria Street around 7:40 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
