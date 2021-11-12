Expand / Collapse search

Man, 25, fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say

By
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man, 25, fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say

Police say the man was shot multiple times and died at the hospital Friday night.

NORTH PHILADELHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia.

It happened at 29th and Cambria Street around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times throughout the body.  He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter