Man, 25, fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia.

It happened at 29th and Cambria Street around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

