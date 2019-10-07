Man, 25, shot and killed inside Juniata Park home

article

Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Juniata Park home on Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Steinber Street.

Police found the 25-year-old victim on the living room floor, just by the front door. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.