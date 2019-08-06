Man, 25, shot and killed while driving in South Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while driving in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Monday on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street.

Responding officers found the victim in the driver's seat of a Chevy Impala, which had struck several parked cars on the block. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Najee Jones, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.