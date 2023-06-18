Man, 26, critical after he was stabbed repeatedly in Philadelphia

article

A 26-year-old man has been hospitalized in critical condition after someone stabbed him repeatedly.

The incident happened Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m., on the 800 block of North Warnock Street, in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood, officials said.

The man was stabbed in the chest, arm, shoulder and the leg by an assailant inside a residence.

Police rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

An active investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, though no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.