Man, 27, fatally shot in Kensington, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Kensington.

It happened on the 3100 block of G Street Monday around 4 p.m.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

