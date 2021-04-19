Man, 27, fatally shot in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Kensington.
It happened on the 3100 block of G Street Monday around 4 p.m.
According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
