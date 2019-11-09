Man, 27, injured in West Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a West Philadelphia shooting overnight.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 6100 block of Market Street.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was shot once in the thigh and transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

