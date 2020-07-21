Man, 27, shot and killed in South Philadelphia

article

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest in South Philadelphia.

Officials say police responded to the 1500 block of South Taney Street just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police discovered the man suffering with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been found.

