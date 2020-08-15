Man, 28, critical after shooting in Brewerytown

article

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Brewerytown.

Authorities say police responded to the 5900 block of Master Street Friday night, just after 9:15.

Upon arrival, police found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been taken into custody, but a weapon was recovered.

