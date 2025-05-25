Woman shoots, kills husband after he broke into Philly home: police

The Brief A man is dead after being shot by his wife Sunday morning. Police say the man broke into the house, then threatened his wife. She fired one fatal shot.



A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot dead by his wife in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called a home on the 4400 block of Cottman Avenue for reports of a person with a gun just before 12:30 a.m.

A woman told police that her husband broke in through the front and back doors a week after leaving the home.

After being repeatedly threatened by her husband, the woman told police she got her handgun and fired.

The 38-year-old man was struck in the shoulder, and pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to say if the woman was taken into custody, or if any charges have been filed.

The man's identity has also not been released.

An investigation is underway.