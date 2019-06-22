Man, 28, critically injured in Frankford shooting

article



A 28-year-old man is critically injured after police say he was shot in Frankford overnight.

The incident occurred just after midnight Friday.

Police say the victim was shot once in the back and arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

