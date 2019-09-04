Man, 28, critically wounded after shooting in West Philadelphia

article

A man is critically injured after being in the head in West Philadelphia late Monday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on North 53rd Street.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he reamins in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.