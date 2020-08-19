Man, 28, shot and killed in his car in Olney, police say

article

A 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest in Olney.

Officials say police responded to the 5000 block of North 8th Street Tuesday, about 6:30 in the evening, on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Anthony Walker inside his car, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Walker was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP