Man, 29, critically injured after shooting in Hunting Park

A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Hunting Park.

Police responded to North 5th and Blavis Streets Friday night, around 11 p.m., on the report of a shooting, according to officials.

Officers discovered a 29-year-old man had been shot multiple times throughout his body, when they arrived at the location.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital and place in critical condition.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

