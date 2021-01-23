Man, 29, shot and killed in West Philadelphia, police say

article

One man is dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia Friday night.

Officials say a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at North 56th and Arch Streets Friday night, around 11 p.m.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, according to authorities. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

