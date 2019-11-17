Man, 30, critical after he is shot in the chest in North Philadelphia

article

A man is fighting for his life after he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in North Philadelphia Sunday.

According to authorities, police were called to the 1600 block of West Dauphin Street just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and discovered a 30-year-old man shot one time in the chest.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is active. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.