Man, 30, shot in back near Temple University's campus, police say

A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the back near Temple University’s campus on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:33 p.m. on the 1600 block of Susquehanna Avenue.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot once in the lower back. Responding officers rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was listed In stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.