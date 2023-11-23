Man, 31, dead after shooting in West Oak Lane mini-market, police say

article

A man's life was taken Thanksgiving Day after a shooting occurred in a West Oak Lane mini-market.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at around 11:49 A.M. on the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Officials say a 31 year old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

Police transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced at 11:58 A.M.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

