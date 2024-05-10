Group smashes windows, throws paint on Philadelphia apartment building: police

Police are searching for a group of vandals seen on surveillance video smashing the windows of a Philadelphia apartment building and throwing glass bottles of paint.

Investigators say the group of mostly masked suspects inflicted about $100,000 in damage on the Olympic Tower Apartments property in West Philadelphia.

Video from May 1 shows the vandals using what appears to be different tools to shatter the first-floor windows and toss glass bottles of purple paint on the sidewalk.

The suspects, dressed in dark-colored clothes, are seen sprinting down the street only briefly stopping to hammer through windows while others drop paint bottles.

Investigators have not said why the vandals targeted the building. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.