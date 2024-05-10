Emotional vigil held for Wilmington boy hit, killed by car while walking from school

A vigil was held Friday night for a 10-year-old Delaware boy killed in a tragic crash when police say a teen driver hit the victim on the sidewalk along with another boy, who survived.

James Raul Messick is being remembered as a loving son and little brother who was just finishing elementary school.

"We're just asking your hands to be on this family, Lord," said a man opening with prayer for the family of 10-year-old James Raul Messick known to family as "Bug."

"He accepted me into his life, and I'll always appreciate that. James loved his family, especially his mother, father and brothers with all his heart," said his stepfather Adam Justin Gibson. He spoke Friday evening as the rock of the family but visibly devastated over losing James.

Related article

"There was so much more we had to teach him. There was so much more he had to learn. There was so many more trips I wanted to plan with him and so many more ways I knew we could make him happy," said his stepfather.

James loved playing his X-Box, Sonic, he loved anime and Fortnite. He also loved to cook grilled cheese sandwiches and eggs. These are all memories his family will hold close to their hearts.

"You will be in my heart forever, Bug, and a piece of me has been taken but I will keep moving forward for us," said his stepfather.

Family members say James looked up to his older brother, Erion, who struggled to speak, the weight of his grief is so heavy.

"He's my hero and I look up to him. I'm going to be everything that he envisioned me to be," said Erion Jones.

His mother, Tiffany, reserved her words for the kids gathered. She comforted their broken hearts over the loss of her son, who many called their best friend.

"Although James is gone, he is still here watching you, believing in you and hoping that you guys stay close," said Tiffany.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with funeral expenses.