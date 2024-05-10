Young male sought by Philly police after 87-year-old man assaulted

Philadelphia police are looking for a male suspect after a vicious attack on an elderly man in Center City near Chinatown.

Police released surveillance video of what appears to be a school-aged student wanted for a midday Center City attack near the Pennsylvania Convention Center on an 87-year-old man.

Police say the young male was on Arch Street April 24th between 10th and 11th streets, right after most schools dismiss students, a little after 3 p.m. when the 87-year-old victim was trying to get into the door of a building. He asked the young perpetrator to move a bit so he could get by.

That’s when Philly police say the male punched the man with such force it left an abrasion on his face and knocked the senior citizen to the sidewalk.

Police want to identify the youth. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.