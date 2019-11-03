Man, 32, critical after being shot in the head in Kensington

article

Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was critically wounded in a Kensington shooting overnight.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of Ruth Street.

Police said the victim was shot twice in the head and back. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Eight shell casings were recovered from the scene. Police believe the shooting took place as a result of an argument between the shooter and the victim.

No arrests have been made at this this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.