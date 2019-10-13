Man, 34, shot in head while sitting in his car in North Philadelphia

Authorities say a 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head while sitting in his car Saturday night in Fairhill.

The shooting reportedly happened on the 3000 block of North Masher Street just before 7 p.m.

Police say the victim, a Hispanic male, was sitting inside a silver Acura when he was shot once in the left temple.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle and transferred to Temple University Hospital via ambulance. He is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time as they continue to investigate.